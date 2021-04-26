Opta: Hakimi One of Only Two Defenders to Score and Assist Six Goals

Hakimi set up the only goal for Darmian in Inter’s hard-fought win against Hellas Verona.

Rabat- After Achraf Hakimi’s assist in Inter’s recent victory on April 25, British sports data provider Opta posted a tweet hailing the impressive statistics of the Moroccan defender.

As he had done against Cagliari two weeks ago, the 22-year-old provided an assist in the 76-minute to Matteo Darmian, allowing the Italian to score the winning goal for Inter over Hellas Verona at Giuseppe Meazza stadium.

The Madrid-born player has scored six goals and provided six assists to his teammates so far in the Serie A, delivering twelve goals in 32 appearances.

Only Atalanta’s left-back Robin Gosens has the same records as Hakimi in the top five European leagues.

Opta tweeted: “6 + 6 – Only two defenders in the top-5 European leagues 2020/21 have scored at least six goals and have delivered at least six assists (Achraf Hakimi and Robin Gosens). Essential.”

Hakimi’s astonishing performances have caught the attention of many leading clubs. Arsenal was the latest to show interest in the International Moroccan. However, Hakimi has expressed his willingness to stay with the black and blues.

Hakimi told La Repubblica: “The team that attracted me the most was Inter and I saw it as a growth project.”

“I hope to stay at this club for a long time and I’m very happy,” he added.

Hakimi joined Real Madrid at the age of eight and making his first debut with the first team in 2017 before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2018 on a two-year loan.

With the German giants, Hakimi made a key impact scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists.

In last summer, Hakimi joined Inter for €40m in a five-year contract.

By their hard-fought win against Hellas Verona, Inter is one step closer to claim their first Serie A title since 2010.

They are now 11 points clear at the top of the Serie A table.