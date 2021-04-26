Launch of Morocco's First Online Mental Health Resource "Allomonpsy"

Allomonpsy, a new, online mental health resource, will offer services in ethnotherapy, sexology, addiction, psychopedagogy, psychotherapy, and art therapy.

Rabat – “Allomonpsy” is Morocco’s first online mental health resource where patients can meet one-on-one with a mental health professional. The website launched on Monday, April 26, and aims to provide Moroccans in need of mental healthcare with a confidential, professional consultation.

In a study conducted by Casablanca’s Hassan II University, researchers found Morocco’s mental healthcare framework outdated and inaccessible. Morocco has 16 general hospitals with a psychiatric service, six specialized psychiatric hospitals, and three psychiatric hospitals attached to University Hospital Centres making a total of 1725 beds.

The need for mental healthcare increased rapidly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and telemedicine has become an increasingly important resource around the world.

The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported that “during the first quarter of 2020, the number of telehealth visits increased by 50%, compared with the same period in 2019, with a 154% increase in visits noted in surveillance week 13 in 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.”

Allomonpsy released a statement naming the COVID-19 pandemic as the worst global crisis since World War II, emphasizing the importance of seeking mental healthcare services during the pandemic.

However, seeking mental healthcare is often stigmatized in many cultures around the world, including Morocco.

With the new resource, Moroccans may now simply schedule an appointment online to find a consultation with certified psychologists specializing in a wide variety of fields.

Currently, Allomonpsy offers services for ethnotherapy, sexology, addiction, psychopedagogy, psychotherapy, and art therapy.

Access to sexology and addiction services is especially unique as society often views mental issues surrounding sexuality and addictive substances as taboo.

The resource currently offers patients access to a mental health professional based in regions throughout Morocco. The service offers in-person consultations for those that wish to meet face-to-face rather than online.

Allomonpsy’s mission statement underlines the importance of confidentiality, neutral listening, clear explanations, and reorientation (referral of a patient to a better specialist).

Data protection is one factor that leaves many wary of using telemedicine services as the medical history is saved electronically. Establishing public trust will prove to be a challenge in the early days of Allomonpsy’s implementation in Morocco.