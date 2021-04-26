Morocco’s Government Council to Discuss Healthcare, Pension Bills

The Moroccan government will discuss the latest amendments to the compulsory health insurance system and pension program on Thursday.

Rabat – A government council chaired by Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani will discuss amendments for two bills on healthcare and pensions on Thursday.

The first bill seeks to amend Law 65-00 on the compulsory health insurance system (AMO) while the second bill concerns the updating of Morocco’s pension plan (CMR).

Law 65-00 was initially passed in 2002 and has been amended 11 times to extend health care benefits to formerly excluded socio-professional categories. The current proposal will extend coverage to all “professionals, independent workers and non-salaried workers engaged in liberal activity.”

The current pension program includes the civil pension plan, military pensions plan (Royal Armed Forces and Auxiliary Forces) and those receiving government disability pay.

The proposal seeks to expand the pension program to the informal sector employees that will not receive a pension under the current program. It will also raise the age from 60 to 63 by 2022, and require a “gradual increase in contributions to the fund by workers and government from 10% of workers’ salaries to 14%.”

The council will examine a draft decree on the organization of the professional chambers and examine proposals for appointments to key positions according to the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution.

Article 92 outlines the head of government’s powers and defines the responsibilities of different government bodies.

After the government council’s meeting on Thursday, a special meeting will be held to examine the proposed healthcare bill and pension program bill.