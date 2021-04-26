Earlier this month, Forbes Middle East listed Saad Lamjarred among the Arab world’s most popular music stars in 2021.

Rabat – Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarrad is set to release a religious song in the middle of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Nadi ya Allah” is a collaboration between Lamjarred and a crew of well-known Moroccan artists, including composer Zakaria Al-Haddani, composer Redwan Al-Diri, and producer Rachid Mohamed Ali.

Mohamed Ali produced the song, while Al-Haddani and Al-Diri wrote and composed it, respectively.

Directed by Hakim Gharabn, Saad Lamjarrad is set to release his song on his numerous social media accounts, including YouTube.

This is not the first time for Gharab to collaborate with Lamjarrad. The pair worked on “Adda al Kalam,” a song that Lamjarred performed in the Egyptian Arabic dialect. With that song, the singer mesmerized his fans across the world with his ability to sing different genres of music.

Released just nine months ago, “Adda al Kalam” has garnered 148 million views and thousands of comments on Lamjarred’s YouTube channel.

The singer is among the Middle East’s leading artists.

Earlier this month, Forbes Middle East ranked Lamjarred among the region’s biggest “Arab Music Stars” for the past year.

“Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred is the most followed on YouTube, with more than 12.4 million subscribers to his channel,” Forbes said.

Lamjarred rose to prominence during the “Superstar” music show in 2007.

He has since constantly positioned himself among best pop musicians for his tunes.

In 2020, Lamjarred featured among the top 50 most-streamed Arab singers on music application Anghami and the 50 most-streamed artists in the Middle East and North Africa on Deezer.

“Addi El Kalam” was the fourth most-streamed Arabic song on Anghami in 2020, according to Forbes.

The singer’s famous songs include “Lam3allame,” released in 2015. The song has 918,225,957 views and 5.9 million likes.

His repertoire includes many different songs in Moroccan dialect, such as “Ghazali,” “Ykhlik lili” and “Enty.”

Lamjarred has also earned recognition from a large list of leading Arab musicians for playing a crucial part in globalizing Moroccan music.

In 2018, Forbes said that Lamjarred’s success “stemmed in great part from his ability to please Moroccans by adding distinctly local touches on his music.”

The magazine also hailed Lamjarred’s success in exporting Moroccan symbols and dialects to a large audience across the world.

“Nadi Ya Allah” is not Lamjarred’s only religious hit. In 2020, the singer released a song with Moroccan artist Mohamed Reda to celebrate Ramadan.

Titled “Bab Al Rajaa,” Lamjarred’s Ramdan 2020 song has thousands of shares and comments and millions of views.