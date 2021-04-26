Morocco Arrested 1.5 Million For Breach of COVID-19 Preventive Measures

Only 18% of the total number of Morocco’s COVID-19 detainees are facing trial.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister Delegate Minister of Interior, Noureddine Boutayeb, said on Monday that Moroccan security services arrested more than 1.53 million people for violating COVID-19 preventive measures between July 2020 and April 22, 2021.

Boutayeb made his remarks during a session at the House of Representatives, revealing that police arrest more than 5,700 people per day for violating preventive measures.

“Although it seems large, this number indicates the involvement of all the authorities in charge of law enforcement in a long-term awareness-raising process to establish necessary values ​​such as commitment to protect others as a basic way to combat the pandemic.”

He said that about 280,000 of the total number of arrestees will appear before courts. The figure represents only 18% of the total number of the detainees.

Boutayeb said that the state of emergency that Morocco introduced in March 2020 remarkably contributed to controlling the spread COVID-19.

Answering questions from MPs that criticize Morocco’s lockdown measures, including the curfew during Ramadan, the official said that such necessary measures are dedicated to monitor the epidemiological situation to confront any health threat.

He said that the Ministry of Interior has acted within the purview of its “legal competencies” to take “all the necessary measures” to preserve the health of Morocco’s citizens and residents.

Coupled with its strict social distanciation rules, he argued, Morocco adopted an effective awareness-raising mechanism to curb the pandemic.

The approach “ includes the adoption of firm intervention whenever necessary to impose respect for the precautionary measures taken,” he said.

Morocco has so far confirmed 509,465 COVID-19 cases, including 495, 408 recoveries and 8,999 deaths.

The North African country also launched a vaccination campaign on January 28.

4,731, 440 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 jabs, whereas 4, 219, 876 have been administered their second dose.