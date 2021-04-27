Moroccan Delegation Visits Dubai Expo 2020 to Promote Cooperation

Dubai 2020 Expo will be under the theme "Connecting Minds, Building the Future."

Spread the love

Rabat – A Moroccan delegation, including the Minister of Tourism, Handicraft, Air Transport and Social Economy, Nadia Fattah Alaoui, visited the Dubai Expo 2020 on April 26, to discuss ways of improving cooperation between the two countries.

The minister noted that despite the present global conditions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Morocco is committing completely to the success of the Expo 2020 Dubai, strengthening the relationship with the UAE.

“The next edition of the expo will be the first in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Morocco will help provide sustainable solutions to international challenges through its participation in the global event,” Alaoui added.

The Dubai 2020 exposition will be one of the first global gatherings since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to face a global situation that is both fast moving and unpredictable.” the exposition organizers said, “Over the last several weeks, we have been working hard, both internally and in consultation with key UAE and international stakeholders, to review the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our plans and preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai.”

The organizers aim to enforce and maintain guidance from local health authorities to make the expo a success, amid changing global conditions, stating that, “It is our top priority to keep everybody involved in this Expo healthy and well.”

The Dubai 2020 Expo will be the first held in the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, and it could be considered one of the most significant in the history of expositions.

The Universal Expo of Dubai 2020 aims to leave a lasting legacy that will support future generations both internationally and domestically, encompassing everything from architecture and technology to business opportunities and friendships.