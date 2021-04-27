Morocco, Further Protests Planned in Rabat Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

The city of Rabat saw several demonstrations in defiance of Morocco’s state of emergency, banning any gatherings due to COVID-19.

Rabat – The wilaya (governorate) of the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region reminded its constituents that any protests, gatherings, or demonstrations in public are banned as part of the preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Morocco.

Local authorities in the governorate issued a press release on Monday, stating that protests and gatherings represent a violation of Morocco’s state of emergency and threaten the safety of citizens.

The statement comes in response to calls for a sit-in on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in front of the parliament.

Authorities warned that people calling for protests should abide by Morocco’s state of emergency measures, holding them responsible for “anything that might result from any contrary action.”

The statement added that authorities “reaffirmed their entire concern to face any practice contrary to laws and regulations in force on this subject.”

This is not the first time the governorate has issued similar press releases. Authorities have shared similar warnings amid calls for protests from nurses and contractual teachers.

Across Morocco, contractual teachers staged several protests over the last few months condemning their working conditions and the lack of a response from the government.

The teachers seek integration into the public sector.

Citing defiance against Morocco’s state of emergency measures, authorities repeatedly intervened to disperse protests.

The government also warned against similar moves, warning that the epidemiological situation is worrying due to the emergence of new COVID-19 strains.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase. Morocco confirmed a total of 509,465 cases, including 495,408 recoveries, and 8,999 deaths as of April 26.