Inspired by Morocco: “Flower Power” Art Exhibition in Latvia

Spread the love

Rabat – The Latvian artist, Moroccan resident, Auce Biele has traveled back to her home country to open her Morocco-inspired exhibition “Flower Power,” in Latvia.



Biele will open her exhibition at the “Dubulti Art Station” gallery, which will run from April 30 until June 6. A total of about one hundred works have traveled from Morocco to Latvia, all of which the artist created in the North African country between 2014 and 2020. This will be the first time the works will be exhibited in the Eastern European country.



“All works have been made in the last 7 years. Of course, the inspiration, the colors, it all originated in Morocco, in a small village by the ocean – Tamraght,” Biele told Morocco World News.







Biele draws on a variety of themes — colors, images, flower arrangements, and intuition — and it shows. Her work evokes a sense of naturalism, some unexplored wilderness, walking a fine line between the sense of the internal and the external.



The prominent theme of her work is the free-flowing depiction of flowers, petals, trees, and nature, often with female figures hiding behind the patterns, colors, and shapes. As such, Morocco is the perfect residence for her. With its rich culture and history, varied landscape, and temperate climate, the North African country makes for an inviting nesting ground for those who hail from the cold Latvian winters.



Read also: French Museums to Enhance Exhibitions of Morocco’s Amazigh Heritage



Touching on inspiration, Biele told Morocco World News that “Moroccans have taught me a lot — about faith and trust — and of course there is the great rush of the ocean that gives a grand feeling of freedom, which any artist would appreciate!”



The Latvian artist deeply admires “traditional Moroccan art – the color combinations, Amazigh patterns and the truth that can be found within them… Of course Morocco’s nature, of course, the oases and gardens!” Biele laughed, pondering how exotic it is “to meet peacocks, sitting in your backyard!”



“And the eternal sun! I can tell you that I love Morocco!”







The exhibition will feature more than sixty paintings from the artist, painted on homemade canvas. It will also have an interactive art object – the “Flower Girl,” explanations of her flower cards, and a video installation. Biele will be present at the gallery to talk about the exhibition on May 2, as well as four open-air workshops with explanations and painting of flower cards on May 29 and 30, June 5 and 6.



Auce Biele was born in 1981 in Latvia’s capital, Riga, and studied textile design at the Riga Design High School. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in the Department of Visual Communication at the Latvian Academy of Arts in 2007. Biele was included in the “New Museum” exhibition, Younger Than Jesus: Artist Directory, in New York in 2009. Since 2013 she has been living and working with her family in Morocco, running her Shine Smile art studio on the outskirts of Agadir.