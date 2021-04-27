Morocco Awards 4 Researchers for Their Work on Violence Against Women

The awards ceremony is one of Morocco’s initiatives to raise awareness against violence towards women.

Rabat – Morocco awarded four researchers on Monday for their outstanding contributions in the field of violence against women.

Based at the University of Mohammed V in Rabat, Keltoum Iqqs and Abdelkrim Belhaj won prizes for best published article and best paper, respectively.

Mehdi Raissouni from the University of Abdelmalek Essaadi in Tetouan won best book and Rachid Merzguioui from the University of Sidi Mohamed Benabdellah in Fez won the best book chapter.

In collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the National Center for Scientific and Technical Research (CNRST), the Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education, and Scientific Research established the award.

Jamila El Alami, the director of the CNRST, stated that all the proposals shed light on violence against women and offered realistic solutions to the issue, adding that the center chose 20 applications from 115.

Driss Ouaouicha, the minister delegate of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said that this award acknowledged accomplishments in scientific research, that can devise ways to decrease and eliminate violence against women.

For his part, Salim Al-Malik, the director general of ICESCO, noted that this initiative is the start of a series of awards that will be given by the Organization and governmental institutions in order to support women.

The award ceremony featured Said Amzazi, the minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education, and Scientific Research, who signed a partnership agreement aimed at awarding the best scientific research that provides practical solutions to the issue of violence against women.

The annual awards ceremony will be held on March 8, the same date as when Princess Lalla Meryem launched the National Initiative to Combat Violence against Women.