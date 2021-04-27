Irregular Migration, EU Seeks Further Help From Morocco

Morocco plays a pioneering role in migratory management, helping Spain reduce the number of irregular migration arrivals.

Rabat – The European Union (EU) is set to increase funds to secure more help from Morocco regarding irregular migration.

Spanish news outlet El Pais reported on Monday that the European Union state members are searching for “a way” to make Morocco accept their request.

“Rabat is demanding more money and that its importance be recognized on the European migration board as has already been done with Libya and Turkey,” El Pais quoted a document from the EU as saying.

The document acknowledges Morocco’s importance as a major partner that has made significant efforts in managing migratory flows, El Pais said.

With the surge of irregular migrants in the Canary Islands, ties between the EU and Morocco “must be rethought globally on the basis of long-term objectives,” adds the document.

The EU thinks that the relaunch of their new 2021-2027 financial framework and the Neighborhood, Development, and International Cooperation Instrument, presents an “ideal opportunity to mark a turning point” in the ties between Morocco and the EU.

The instrument has a budget of €79,500 million with an additional €9,500 million set aside for emergencies.

According to the document, Morocco seeks to be among the beneficiaries of the program.

“Morocco has great financial expectations,” El Pais said.

In addition to seeking help in migratory management, the EU also wants Morocco to facilitate the return of its irregular migrants.

The news outlet shared statistics, saying that nearly 35, 000 Moroccans were forced to leave the EU in 2019, however, 29% of them returned.

Some EU countries, including Spain and France, have long touted cooperation with Morocco in the migration field.

The North African country stopped dozens of irregular migration attempts bound for Spain, positioning itself as a leader in migratory management.

In 2020, Moroccan police arrested 466 suspects allegedly linked to 123 human trafficking networks. They also prevented 9,179 candidates for irregular migration, including 6,162 of foreign nationalities, from leaving Morocco.