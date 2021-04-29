Morocco Forecasts Strong Thunderstorms Friday, Saturday

Hail storms and winds will also hit some regions.

Rabat – The General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) announced today that it expects local strong thunderstorms in several provinces across Morocco on Friday and Saturday.

The rainfall will reach 30 to 50 millimeters in the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Berkane, El Hajeb, El Kelaa des Sraghna, Fez, and Fqih Ben Saleh.

The same weather will reach Guercif, Ifrane, Khemisset, Nador, Sefrou, Settat, Tourirt, and Taza, the DMN said.

Hail storms and wind will accompany the thunderstorms in some places.

Recently, Morocco witnessed rainfalls in several cities, including in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region.

The government expressed satisfaction with the recent rainfalls, which are part of a good agricultural season.

The Ministry of Agriculture said the rainfall has a “positive impact” on the agriculture season.

The ministry said that the widespread rain Morocco recorded in the first three months of this year will help the evolution of the agricultural campaign.

The rainfall also improved the environment for plant growth and facilitated maintenance work for farmers.

In addition, the downpours also significantly improved dams’ reservoirs, helping their filling rate reach 50%.

The reservoirs of the main dams in Morocco reached nearly 8.04 billion cubic meters (m3) on March 6.

Dams reserves had previously accumulated 7.38 billion cubic meters, representing a fill rate of 47.4%.