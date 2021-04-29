Variants: Health Official Doubles Down on Morocco’s COVID-19 Measures

Morocco has thus far only detected the British variant in the country.

Rabat – Professor Azeddine Ibrahimi supported the government’s decision to extend the COVID-19 health emergency measures in Morocco during an interview with state media outlet MAP.

Ibrahimi is the director of the Laboratory of Biotechnology of the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy in Rabat.

Throughout the interview, which MAP published today, the professor focused on the risk of COVID-19 variants. The current Indian variant of the virus, known as B1.677, poses the greatest risk to the global health situation as it “circulates more quickly and the two mutations that compose it would cause a lowering of immunity.”

B1.677 is composed of the British variant (A484) and a strain found in California (L452R).

Additionally, the professor noted that the Ministry of Health has found the majority of recent, positive COVID-19 cases in Morocco to stem from the British variant.

Ibrahimi commented on the unique combination of strains that mutated into the Indian variant and stated, “this is the reason why India is recording incredible numbers of infections per day.”

India recorded a peak of over 350,000 new infections in one day, earlier this week, and hospitals are failing to treat patients due to a lack of oxygen.

Regarding Morocco’s current state of emergency, the laboratory director argued that the public should respect the night curfew and other health-related measures as Morocco will be able to stabilize the COVID-19 situation quicker.

Morocco’s vaccination campaign has been highly successful as 11.6% of the population, or 4,245,154 people, have received both vaccine doses. The margin between full vaccinations and single-dose administration is only 1.9%, or 668,991 people.

The current state of emergency is in place until May 10 and many await a forthcoming announcement of another extension.