MEP Criticizes Spain for Hosting Ghali, ‘Well-Known’ Criminal

Spain has yet to respond to Morocco's questions regarding the motives behind permitting one of the most wanted individuals in Spain, to enter Europe for medical care.

Rabat – Attila Ara-Kovacs, a member of the European Parliament (MEP), criticized Spain for allowing Polisario leader Brahim Ghali to enter the country despite the alleged inhuman charges against him.

The Hungarian politician took to Twitter yesterday, questioning Spain’s attitude for permitting Ghali’s entrance to Europe.

Ara-Kovacs described Brahim Ghali as a “well-known-criminal.”

“As a European citizen I am asking, how can the Spanish government allow a well-known criminal (B. Ghali, Polisario) to enter Europe?” he wrote.

Spain’s decision is “an objectionable cooperation on security level with a person whose activities have always been contrary to European values,” he argued.

Brahim Ghali entered Spain last week for medical care after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spanish helped Ghali access entrance to its territories under a fake identity and passport, angering Rabat.

On Sunday, April 24, Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official reaction to the decision, asking for clarification regarding the hosting of Brahim Ghali.

Morocco said Spain’s attitude resulted in “great incomprehension.”

“Why the Spanish judiciary has not yet reacted to the many complaints filed by the victims,” Morocco’s ministry added.

Ghali is facing several serious charges, including torture, forced disappearance, rape, and kidnapping charges.

The list of the victims includes Sahrawis, and Spanish citizens, among others.

Spain has not yet responded to Morocco’s questions. However, when the news on Brahim Ghali emerged, Spain maintained that its decision to permit the Polisario leader entrance to Europe will not hurt the strong Rabat-Madrid alliance.

The Spanish government also argued that it is treating Ghali for “humanitarian reasons.”

At a press conference on Friday last week, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, described Morocco as a “privileged partner” in different fields.

Morocco, however, believes that Spain’s decision to host Brahim Ghali is not typical from a “friendly country” with which Rabat has a “privileged cooperation.”

Spanish news outlets reported that Ghali’s trip to Spain for medical treatment was arranged at “the highest level.”

El Pais also reported that Moroccan Intelligence detected Polisario’s presence in Spain.