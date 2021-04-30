10-Hectare Wind Farm in Oualidia, Morocco Partially Operational

Spread the love

Rabat – InnoVent Maroc, a local subsidiary of the French-based renewable energy company InnoVent, is in the process of setting up a 36-megawatt wind farm in the town of Oualidia, in the Sidi Bennour province of Morocco.



The 10-hectare wind farm, located approximately 100 kilometers north of Marrakech, should be fully operational by the middle of 2021, according to REGlobal, an energy research and news organization. The project has a total estimated investment cost of $33.7 million (MAD 300 million). The Oualidia wind farm will be one of the first private wind farms in Morocco, according to the official press release.



InnoVent began the project’s construction on March 12, and has already partially connected it to Morocco’s national electricity grid. The company commissioned its first turbine, through which it contributed 3 megawatts to Morocco’s National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) grid.



REGlobal reports that additional 33 megawatts of capacity will be functional in the coming weeks. Once the wind farm is up and running, it will have an “expected annual production of more than 80 GigaWatt hours of energy,” and will help save 60,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to InnoVent.



The wind farm uses the highest turbines in Africa, measuring 202 meters from the tip of the blade, as well as an innovative tripod structure, Nabralift, allowing the turbines to increase energy production by up to 40%.



The project has created approximately 300 job opportunities, for people who, according to InnoVent, “will contribute to the social and economic development of the region throughout the operation.”



“We are honored by the confidence and permanent support that the Kingdom of Morocco has shown us since the start of the project, through all of its ministerial institutions, local authorities and ONEE. We are very happy to participate effectively in the country’s energy transition. Our group strongly believes in the potential of the Kingdom in terms of renewable energies and other wind power projects are being developed by us in the country,” said Morocco’s manager of InnoVent, Driss Faouzi.

