New Islamophobic, Racist Graffiti on Muslim Center in Rennes Sparks Uproar in France

Rabat – Muslims in France have condemned the new Islamophobic attack on the Avicenna Islamic Cultural Center in Rennes, northwest France.

Police opened an investigation after anonymous individuals put Islamophobic graffiti on the walls of the Islamic center last night.

“We warned you… Immigration kills,” one of the graffitis sprayed on the wall of the center reads.

The graffiti also included #Rambouillet, a hashtag referencing the murder of Stephanie Monfeture.

A Tunisian man fatally stabbed the policewoman in a town on the outskirts of Paris.

The heinous murder received different reactions from French officials.

President Macron tweeted, saying that his country would “never give in to ‘Islamist terrorists.’”

The French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM) in Rennes strongly condemned the Islamophobic attack against the Muslim center.

“The CFCM strongly condemns the racist and Islamophobic inscriptions to which the Avicenna Muslim center in Rennes was once again a victim.”

The center also expressed solidarity with Muslims and the people in charge of the center in the face of the “new cowardly provocation.”

The incident comes after Muslims found Islamophobic graffitis just 15 days ago on the center’s walls.

On April 11, members of the center discovered the graffiti that included Islamophobic attacks on the Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

Recently, the UN has strongly condemned the Islamophobic acts that Muslims have experienced in the region.

The High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilization (UNAOC), Miguel Angel Moratinos, said that such acts are “despicable,” and violate international human rights.

The UN official added that, “The mutual respect, interfaith harmony, and peaceful co-existence are attainable when there is broad space for everyone to freely and safely practice the rituals of their religions or beliefs.”