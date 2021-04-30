Morocco Welcomes Kazakhstan's Decision to Open Embassy in Rabat

Kazakhstan will also appoint its first ambassador to the country.

Rabat – Morocco’s government has welcomed Kazakhstan’s decision to open an embassy in the North African country, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Morocco conveyed its appreciation to Kazakhstan during a phone call today between Moroccan FM Nasser Bourita and the deputy prime minister, minister of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

During the discussion, Morocco celebrated Kazakhstan’s decision to open a resident embassy in Rabat, as well as the appointment of its first ambassador to Morocco.

Both officials believe that the new developments will “undoubtedly give a new impetus to the dynamics of cooperation” in different fields between Morocco and Kazakhstan.

A statement from the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled the potential to develop cooperation in trade and culture between the two countries.

Both countries agreed to organize political consultations at the level of their foreign ministers as soon as the COVID-19 health situation allows.

During the call, Bourita invited Tleuberdi to pay a working visit to Morocco, which the Kazakh official responded to favorably.

The officials also decided to discuss possibilities of cooperation to fight against the pandemic as well as to share experiences that concern post-pandemic recovery.

The discussion also served as an opportunity for Bourita to convey Morocco’s congratulations for the launch of the Kazakh-manufactured vaccine.

The country recently made international headlines for rolling out its domestic COVID-19 vaccine, QazVac.

The discussion also touched on Western Sahara, with Bourita expressing Morocco’s satisfaction for Kazakhstan’s “clear, positive, and constructive position” and its unwavering support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Bourita and Tleuberdi agreed to strengthen coordination within multilateral and international forums, describing their relations as “excellent.”