Rabat – A bid by construction firms SGTM and Somagec has won the tender to construct Morocco’s new Atlantic port in Dakhla. The two Moroccan companies presented a joint bid for the construction of an ambitious new port in Morocco’s southern provinces.

Morocco’s Ministry of Equipment ,Transport, Logistics, and Water announced on Friday, April 30 that the joint bid will be the sole candidate under consideration for the final technical review.

International companies presented several bids for the large-scale project to build a large new Atlantic port in Dakhla, Morocco. A Greek-Moroccan consortium of Archirodon Group, headquartered in the Netherlands, competed with French company Eiffage and Egyptian company The Arab Contractors.

The ministry announced that the SGTM-Somagec bid will be the sole choice for the final stages of the tender, comprising a technical and financial review of the joint bid.

The choice for SGTM likely stems from the Moroccan firm’s experience in building large-scale projects. One of Morocco’s largest construction firms, SGTM was responsible for the construction of the Morocco Mall in Casablanca, the Grand Stade De Marrakech, as well as refurbishing the Abdelmoumen dam near Agadir.

Morocco announced in 2019 that it would invest roughly $1.1 billion (MAD 10 billion) in a new flagship project to construct a large new port in Dakhla to support trade between Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Morocco’s Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics, and Water finalized its plans for the ambitious construction project in December 2020. It allowed domestic and foreign construction firms to submit bids in the first months of 2021, a process that appears to now have yielded a winning candidate.