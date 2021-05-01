Two US Teenagers Shot Dead Leaving Kansas City Ramadan Celebration

The two brothers were walking home following their iftar meal when they were shot dead by an unknown assailant

Rabat – Two teenage brothers were murdered in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday night after they walked home following a Ramadan celebration. The two boys, Abduwahid and Abdurahman had apparently shared the traditional iftar meal, breaking the fast with friends and relatives before walking home through their Kansas City neighborhood.

Shortly after, Missouri police responded to reports of gunfire in the boys’ neighborhood around 11:20 p.m. Local police found Abduwahid and Abdurahman murdered in front of their apartment on 8th and Olive street.

The Kansas City police responded with a remarkable blase attitude to the murder of the two young boys following their Ramadan celebrations. The local police department has not yet made any arrests and announced that the murderer on the loose is “likely not a threat to others.”

Why the police made this assessment about the murder of two children remains unclear. The local police department has announced they consider the double murder to be motivated by a “domestic situation,” involving a close friend or family member.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas made a statement regarding the double homicide on twitter. “Our young people—and all people—should be safe coming back and forth from religious services,” Lucas wrote, adding that he was “saddened to hear of the killing.”

The Kansas City murder of two young Muslims in the month of Ramadan comes as gun violence continues to plague American streets. The double murder marked the 51st and 52nd homicide in the city in 2021, in a city that is home to less than half a million residents.

A friend of the family is now organizing a GoFundMe campaign to help finance the burial of Abduwahid and Abdurahman. The campaign has already collected $2,798 from 38 donors as local citizens help support the boys’ aunt and close family in this difficult time.