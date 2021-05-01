Ramadan, Labor Union Seeks Government Aid Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

During a Facebook live event, the National Labor Union of Morocco called on the government to offer affected workers aid due to the financial impact of the night curfew during Ramadan.

Rabat – The National Labor Union of Morocco (UNTM) asked the government to offer laborers aid due to the night curfew during Ramadan. The UNTM made the announcement on Saturday, May 1 which coincides with Morocco’s labor day.

The Moroccan government noted the ongoing health restrictions due to COVID-19 and banned all public demonstrations on April 27 after laborers declared that they would protest on the following Saturday.

The UNTM held a live Facebook event to celebrate Morocco’s Labor Day and stated that the government could not restrict their online protests.

Since the start of Ramadan, businesses such as restaurants and cafes have been forced to close at 7 p.m. The night curfew spans from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. which means many businesses will see little to no clientele due to the fast from sunrise to sunset.

The government mentioned that it would offer the affected workers financial aid but has yet to send any extra stimulus payments nor did it confirm the amount that aid workers would receive.

Additionally, the labor union called upon the government to expedite the implementation of Morocco’s new social security initiative and new health care provisions.

King Mohammed VI announced that the new social security and healthcare projects would be more inclusive and extend benefits to more workers.

Since 2000, Morocco has overhauled its social security program and seeks to offer healthcare for all Moroccans by 2022.

Laborers that are not currently covered by the social security program (CNSS) will be covered by 2024, according to the new social security initiative.

The labor union noted the great progress that the government has taken to ensure equal treatment of Morocco’s laborers and underlined the efforts made by many Moroccan laborers during the COVID-19 pandemic.