Moroccan Police Arrest Four for International Hashish Trafficking

Moroccan police’s efforts to combat the smuggling of international drug trafficking are crucial to prevent it from reaching Europe.

Rabat – The Judicial Police in Zagora on Friday thwarted a drug trafficking attempt of a ton and half hashish and arrested four individuals for links with international drug and psychotropic trafficking.

The arrest took place in the region of Alnif (70km towards Rissani, eastern Morocco) when two suspects were on board a road transport truck of goods from Agadir, said the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) in a press release.

The Central Office of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) proceeded to the arrest following intel provided by the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

The hashish was stored in 64 packages and carefully concealed in the truck.

Further investigations led to the arrest of the main suspect involved in the organization of the smuggling operation. Police also arrested a fourth accomplice, noted the DGST statement.

As well as the four suspects, authorities also seized several vehicles believed to have been used for international drug trafficking.

The arrestees were placed in custody pending the end of the investigation to determine the full extent of their trafficking attempt and also to identify further suspects.

The operation is part of the General Directorate of National Security to fight against international trafficking of drugs, including psychotropic drugs.

According to the DGSN’s latest annual report, police in Morocco seized 132.17 kilograms of cocaine, 476,923 units of psychotropic pills, 8.5 kilograms of heroin, and more than 217 tonnes of cannabis in the past year.