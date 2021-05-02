Eight Best Places to Work in Morocco for 2021

Both Comdata and BSH Morocco held on to their titles as the best companies to work for.

Rabat – An annual workplace research program has recently certified eight Moroccan companies as the Best Places To Work in Morocco for 2021, describing them as “mission-driven organizations with great leadership and career development opportunities.”



The eight Moroccan companies certified by the program are Comdata, BSH Electromenager, Societe Generale Africa Technology Services, ChaabiLLD, Teleperformance, Schindler, Pfizer, and MSD Animal Health.

As well as caring for the career development of their employees, the selected companies “also made employee health and safety a main priority,” according to the program.

Best Places to Work is an opportunity for employers “to assess their HR practices and learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience,” reads a press release from the organization.



In the organization’s ranking, Comdata, a leader in outsourced call center and customer relations services, took the first place in the category of companies with more than 150 employees. Maroc Didier Manzari, the CEO of Comdate, said that the award ​​”honors and obliges” them, especially since “this year has been very complicated for our employees, for our industry, for the world.”

Meanwhile, BSH Morocco, a company specialized in the production, sale, and installation of household appliances, was the best employer of the year among companies with less than 150 employees.

The deputy and the managing director of BSH Morocco noted in a joint statement that the company is “on a mission to constantly improve the working lives of our colleagues.” Their company, they added, and that they “make every effort to ensure that everyone working for us feels supported and respected in everything they do.”

The Best Employer in Morocco program helps to reduce the cost and time spent on employee recruitment, increase staff loyalty, and measure employee satisfaction and commitment. It also serves to evaluate the effectiveness of the company’s HR policies, as well as to identify company’s strengths and weaknesses.

The certification process takes four weeks in total. The project launch is one week, the HR assessment and questionnaire take approximately two weeks, and analysis, validations, and the certification take the rest of the time.