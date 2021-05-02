Moroccan Police Arrest Individual Linked to Criminal Network in Algeria

The criminal network targeted the Moroccan community living in Algeria for kidnapping for ransom.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Judicial Police in Berrechid, near Casablanca, arrested on Saturday a suspect for being part of a criminal network operating in Algeria. The network is believed to have been engaged in kidnapping for ransom and intentional homicide with body distortion.

The 25-year-old suspect was affiliated with a criminal network made up of Moroccans and Algerians targeting certain members of the Moroccan community practicing crafts in Algeria, according to a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

The criminals kidnapped people to demand ransoms from their families.

Further investigation revealed that the arrested individual was involved in the kidnapping and murder of a Moroccan from the city of Khenifra whose body was “immolated” on the outskirts of the Algerian city of Annaba, according to a statement from the DGSN.

The Judicial police in Khenifra launched the investigation following a complaint from the family of the deceased informing the police of the ransom demands.

The investigation is still ongoing to arrest accomplices involved in the murder, shed further light on all the crimes they have committed, and determine potential links with criminal networks active in Algeria and targetting Moroccans.

The defendant was placed under custody pending the end of the investigation carried out by the Judicial Police in Khenifra.

