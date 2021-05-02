Morocco arrested over 1.5 million people for violating the state of emergency since authorities announced the measure in March 2020.

Rabat – Police in Casablanca arrested Saturday 10 individuals, including three minors for violating the country’s state of emergency.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said that the 10 individuals were involved in the degradation of private property and the provocation of riots.

The suspects are affiliated with a faction of supporters of a football club in Casablanca.

The statement said that they were “exchanging acts of violence” and threw stones at members of a rival club.

The actions caused damage to 15 cars parked in the Moulay Rachid district in Casablanca.

Police put the adult suspects in custody, while minors are under curfillace for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

In April, Morocco’s Minister Delegate Minister of Interior, Noureddine Boutayeb, said police apprehended more than 1.53 million people for violating COVID-19 preventive measures between July 2020 and April 22, 2021.

He said police arrest more than 5,700 people per day for violating preventive measures.

“Although it seems large, this number indicates the involvement of all the authorities in charge of law enforcement in a long-term awareness-raising process to establish necessary values ​​such as commitment to protect others as a basic way to combat the pandemic,” the official said.

Approximately 280,000 of the total number of arrestees will appear before courts. The number represents only 18% of the total number of the detainees.

Police have been making the arrests since March 2020, when the country announced the state of emergency to limit the spread of COVID-19.