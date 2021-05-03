Morocco Draws Group B in 2021 Africa Beach Soccer Cup

Spread the love

Rabat – The Moroccan national beach soccer team has been drawn to participate as part of Group B in the 2021 Africa Beach Soccer Cup due in late May in Senegal.

Organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the eight-team final tournament will take place from May 23 to 29, in Saly, Senegal. According to the confederation, “the winner and losing finalist will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021.”



Morocco’s opponents in Group B will be Egypt, Mozambique, and Seychelles. Meanwhile, Group A will consist of Senegal, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, and Uganda. For both DRC and Uganda, the 2021 Cup will be the team’s debut at the event.

Senegal is the defending champion of the tournament.

The cup’s qualifying rounds that ran on the weekends of March 26 and April 9, determined the eight teams that will be competing on Senegal’s sandy beaches. In the end, out of the six qualifying matches, only two were played, as several teams withdrew due to COVID-19.



At the qualification, Mozambique beat Comoros 17-8, while Tanzania beat Burundi 12-9. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal, Seychelles, Tanzania, and Uganda all qualified by default.

The tournament has been running since 2006, and, in terms of attendance, Morocco is one of the more experienced teams with eight appearances under its belt, having taken third place in 2013. On the occasion, hosted in El Jadida, Morocco, the North African country went on to beat Nigeria 7-2.



Egypt has the most appearances at the tournament, with 10 appearances, Egypt’s Pharaohs have attended every cup since its inception. Senegal leads in terms of victories, having won the event five times. In terms of qualifying for the World Cup, Senegal has qualified seven out of nine times, while Nigeria follows closely qualifying six times.