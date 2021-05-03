Tunisia Schedules Special Flight to Repatriate Citizens Stranded in Morocco

The flight suspension between Morocco and Tunisia will continue until May 21.

Rabat – Tunisian airline Tunisair scheduled a special flight for May 9 to repatriate Tunisians stranded in Morocco.

The flight will take off from Airport Mohammed V airport in Casablanca at 11:30 p.m. on May 9, Tunisia’s Press Agency has reported.

“The Tunisair representation in Morocco calls on interested Tunisians to go to its agency to acquire or modify their departure ticket and to contact the emergency company from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.,” the news agency said.

TAP announced that the flag company had already scheduled two repatriation flights for Tunisians stranded in Morocco.

The announcement followed Morocco’s decision to suspend flights with Tunisia on April 15.

The flight suspension is expected to continue until May 21.

Morocco suspended flights with over 50 countries as part of the preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The countries include India, the UK, among many other European countries.

The decision also seeks to contain the spread of the new variants that are causing global concern, particularly the Indian strain.

India has witnessed a dramatic increase in cases and deaths since the beginning of March.

The country has been recording over 300,000 cases each day.

Deaths due to COVID-19 surged to over 2,000 per day.

The alarming situation urged the world to impose flight suspensions to India, with Morocco among the countries that introduced more restrictions to limit the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020, Morocco imposed a state of emergency, allowing authorities to take proactive measures against the spread of the pandemic.

To date, Morocco confirmed 511,856 COVID-19 cases, including 498, 415 recoveries, and 9,028 deaths.