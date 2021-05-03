EU to Ease Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated Foreign Tourists

The measure seeks to revive tourism, which suffered a large impact due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Spread the love

Rabat – The European Union (EU) is planning to revive the tourism sector by easing travel restrictions for vaccinated foreign citizens.

On Monday, the European Commission called for easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The European Commission published a statement today, proposing that the EU Member States ease restrictions on “non-essential travel” into the EU.

The commission asked the EU to take into account the progress of vaccination campaigns and developments in the global epidemiological situation.

“The Commission proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorised vaccine.”

The commission cited the latest scientific advice saying that vaccination “considerably helps to break the transmission chain.”

Meanwhile, the commission also emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance against the emergence of COVID-19 variants.

To face the situation, the EU Commission said that it proposes a “new emergency brake mechanism” to limit the risk of the new variants entering the EU.

“This will allow Member States to act quickly and temporarily limit to a strict minimum all travel from affected countries for the time needed to put in place appropriate sanitary measures.”

The proposal of the commission received applause from the elements of the EU.

The President of the EU Commission, Ursula von de Leyen, commented on the proposal on Twitter.

She said that time has come to “revive the tourism industry” and for “cross-border friendships to rekindle – safely.”

The EU official added that the commission proposed to “welcome again vaccinated visitors” and those from countries with a “good health situation.”

“If variants emerge we have to act fast: we propose an EU emergency brake mechanism,” Ursula von der Leyen concluded.