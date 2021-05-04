Morocco Hosting Virtual Film Festival Exploring Italian Cinema, Geography

Spread the love

Rabat – The Italian Cultural Institute of Rabat (IIC) is hosting a virtual film festival, a 20-part online journey traveling through stunning Italian locations, between April 29 to June 25.



The IIC is releasing approximately 60-minute long films on its Facebook page, highlighting the country’s dazzling squares, monuments, churches, and beaches. The two-month-long film festival is called “The Enchanted Route of the Italian Regions – Travelling in Italy through movie locations,” building on the fact that Italy has served as a “source of inspiration and central theme to hundreds of films that have marked the history of cinema.”



The journey through the Italian peninsula’s regions is treated as “a metaphor,” and as such the institute promises to “Explore, tell, describe a city, a region, a nation with places, sounds and images.”



The IIC is closely working together with Rai Cinema, Rai International Relations and Community Affairs, Franco Zeffirelli Foundation, the House of Cinema of Rome, and the Italian Film Commission for the fruition of the festival.



The Italian film historian Caterina d’Amico and film critic Carlo Gentile proposed and launched the initiative, while other writers, politicians, festival and film directors will be introducing the films, in Italian, with a simultaneous translation into French. The contents of the festival will only be available in Morocco.



The event launched with a film about Sardinia, the famed Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea, with the Ambassador of Italy to Morocco Armando Barucco and Italy’s Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano attending the launch of the event.

The next location to be explored will be Puglia, on May 6. Also known as Apulia, the southern region forms the heel of Italy’s “boot,” and is generally known for its whitewashed hill towns, centuries-old farmland, and its vast Mediterranean coastline.

The festival will also be exploring the likes of Venice, Umbria, Piedmont, Lazio, Sicily, and Campania, among many others.