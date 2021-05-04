Morocco to Re-Supply All Pharmacies with Chloroquine-Based Medicines in June

Previously, the ministry said it limited the supply of the medicine for the treatment of advanced COVID-19 cases at hospitals.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that it will re-supply pharmacies with essential medicines containing chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in sufficient quantities, starting June 1.

The ministry issued a press release to announce the news, stating that it was limiting the supply of such medicines to the hospitals to ensure treatment of advanced COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry of Health expressed satisfaction with the ongoing national vaccination campaign, saying it has shown a good response from citizens.

To date, Morocco vaccinated 5,107, 128 people with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately 4, 282, 269 people received the second dose of the vaccine.

The North African country is aiming to vaccinate 33 million of the total population.

The ministry said the vaccination received a “high turnout” from Moroccans. It committed to re-supplying pharmacies with the medicines using “compulsory tracking and monitoring of the national reserve and the degree of consumption.”

Last year, Morocco decided to use chloroquine-based medicines as a treatment for COVID-19.

Amid concerns about the side effects of the medicine, the Ministry of Health said chloroquine helped in treating patients and prevented mass deaths.

The ministry carried out several clinical trials, emphasizing the effectiveness of chloroquine to help treat people with COVID-19.

The medication is most commonly used as an antimalarial drug.

Morocco has confirmed 511, 912 COVID-19 cases, including 498, 624 recoveries, and 9, 032 deaths.