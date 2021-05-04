Morocco’s Auto Sector Shows Growth Compared to Previous Years

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s growth in the auto market’s first quarter of the year appears to show a path towards post-COVID-19 recovery.



Last year, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, was a year of record-setting losses, and as such, compared to last year, most economic sectors have begun to show signs of recovery. Comparing this year’s performance with that of 2019 can show a clearer picture of general market trends.



According to EcoActu, citing market statistics provided by AIVAM, April 2021 showed a noticeable increase in car registrations compared to April 2019. Overall, the whole of the first quarter has seen significant growth in registrations. Compared to the first four months of 2019, sales grew by 11.35% in 2021.



For private vehicles, April 2021 recorded 13,056 new car registrations, an increase of 21.28%, compared to April 2019’s 10,765 new registrations. As for light commercial vehicles (LCV), 1,737 new registrations in April 2021 are equivalent to a 12.79% increase compared to the same month in 2019.



Growth in both categories slightly slowed compared to March 2021, when private vehicles recorded 14,908 new registrations, while LVC recorded a total of 1,809 new sales for the same month.



When compared to April 2020, which marked the first full month of lockdown in Morocco, vehicle sales experienced an overall growth of 20.22%, corresponding to 21.28% for private vehicles, and 12.79% for LVC.



In the first four months of 2021, a total of 58,956 new cars were registered, of which the majority, 52,185, were newly purchased private cars. These figures represent a growth of 11.35%.