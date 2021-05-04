Weather Alert, Rainfall to Hit Morocco Tuesday, Wednesday

The rainfall will boost Morocco’s dams filling rate, which reached 51.3% as of March 3.

Rabat – Strong rainfalls are expected to hit several places across Morocco on Tuesday and Wednesday, the General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) announced today.

The DMN orange-level notice said rainfalls are expected to range between 20 to 35 millimeters from Tuesday at 4 p.m. to Wednesday at 3 a.m.

The rainy weather is expected to concern the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Chichaoua, El Kelaa des Sraghna, Fkih Ben Salah, Khouribga, Marrakech, and Rehamna.

Meanwhile, rainfall ranging between 20 to 50 millimeters is expected on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight in the provinces of Boulemane, Figuig, Jerada, Errachidia, and Midelt.

Thunderstorms will be accompanied by hail storms and wind, DMN said.

Several Moroccan provinces saw rainy weather last week.

The government believes that such rainfall will have a positive impact not only on agriculture but also for dams and water reservoirs across Morocco.

Morocco’s Ministry of Equipment announced on Monday that the reservoirs of the main national dams have reached more than 8.26 billion cubic meters as of March 3 . The number represents a filling rate of 51.3%.

The ministry emphasized that the level is higher than recorded by the department last year. During the same period in 2020, Morocco’s main national dams amounted to nearly 7.77 billion cubic meters, representing a filling rate of 49.8%.

According to statistics from the ministry, the Alwahda Dam in the Taounate province has the largest reservoir, with a volume of 2.619 billion cubic meters and a filling rate of 74.4% compared to 63.5% a year earlier.

The Idriss I Dam in the Gharb Basin is the second with a reservoir of 893 million cubic meters. The number represents a filling rate of 79.1% compared to 85.3% during the same period last year.

The Oued El Makhazine Dam is third with a reservoir of 629 million cubic meters and a filling rate of 93.5%.