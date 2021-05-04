The Plaza de Toros used to hold bullfights until the independence of Morocco in 1956.

Spread the love

Rabat – Tangier’s bullring, known as the Plaza de Toros, will undergo rehabilitation and renovation works to the tune of MAD 50 million ($5.6 million).

Three Moroccan architects have won the renovation bid contract for the Plaza Toro square. During a ceremony held in the headquarters of the Wilaya on Thursday, April 29, officials announced the winners of the project, an architectural group made up of Hicham Khattabi, Jaouad Khattabi, and Younes Diouri.

Tasked with designing and monitoring, the group will ensure that restoration and rehabilitation works are identical to the original design of the Plaza de Toros.

Planned as a space for economic, cultural, and artistic revitalization, the arena will feature an open-air viewing space for art exhibitions, an exhibition hall, a 7,000-seat theater, restaurants, and cultural stores.

The Plaza Toro will also see the construction of a public square capable of hosting 120 people, parking, and a fountain.

The rehabilitation work is a result of a partnership agreement between the Wilaya of Tangier, the regional council of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, the Agency for the Promotion and Development of the Northern Regions, and the Tangier’s Community.

In the 1950s, the Spanish built the bullfighting ring in the Yacoub Al Mansour Street, Tangier for bullfighting competitions until the independence of Morocco in 1956. The arena was then turned into a place for artistic shows until 1970 before being abandoned for many years.

The Plaza de Toros, which has a capacity of 13,013 seats, is an architectural heritage of the Hispano-Moorish style and was classified as a historical monument in 2016.