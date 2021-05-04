Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi Says He Would Have Loved to Stay in Real Madrid

Hakimi is making headlines for his astonishing performances, which led Inter Milan to win its first league in 11 years.

Rabat – Moroccan international football star Achraf Hakimi continues to show affection for his former club, Real Madrid.

In a post-game interview, after helping Inter Milan win its First league Title in 11 years, Hakimi spoke about his former team, describing it as home.

“Real Madrid was my home,” Hakimi said, suggesting that it was not him who chose to leave the Bernabeu. Hakimi emphasized that he would have loved to stay in Real Madrid.

“The club decided otherwise,” Hakimi said.

He emphasized that he is not putting the blame on the head coach of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane.

Rather he said that Real Madrid “maybe have the right of first refusal for me.”

Hakimi played for the Spanish giants before joining Inter Milan for a five-year contract under a €40 million deal.

During his time with Real Madrid, Zidane put Hakimi in the stadium seats as a substitute.

Before signing for Inter Milan, in 2018 Hakimi played for Borussia Dortmund on loan from Real Madrid.

Since his departure to Inter Milan, the Moroccan international secured several wins with the Italian club and made international headlines for his performances.

The athlete is also a key player in Morocco’s national team, with which he participated in the 2018 World Cup.

Achraf Hakimi also won the African Youth Player of the Year Award two times in a row in 2018 and 2019, featuring in the French magazine, France Football’s “2020 African Team of the Year” along with Ziyech.