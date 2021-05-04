Bayt Mal Al Quds Completes Food Aid Distribution to 12,000 people in Jerusalem

The agency is an affiliate of the Al Quds committee chaired by King Mohammed VI and is committed to assisting populations of Jerusalem, especially women and children.

Rabat – The Bayt Mal Al Quds Asharif Agency announced on Monday that it has completed the Ramadan 1442 operation it launched in Jerusalem

As part of the operation, 3,000 food portions were distributed to nearly 12,000 people from “beneficiary families,” said the Agency in a statement.

The same source indicated that baskets of 30 categories of basic food products, worth $160, have been sent to the beneficiaries’ place of residence in strict compliance with the health security measures in force.

The Ramadan 1442 operation is one of the flagship humanitarian support schemes run by the Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency.

The agency’s action program includes the “decent life” program, which concerns the daily distribution of 30,000 loaves of bread to nearly 2,800 families. There is also the “Kafalat Al Yatim Al Maqdissi” program, which targets 120 orphans, and the “food parcels” operation and clothes’ distribution.

The Bayt Mal Al Quds Ashairf Agency is an affiliate of the Al Quds committee chaired by King Mohammed VI.

Under royal patronage, the agency operates in the fields of housing, education, health, and youth for the population of al-Quds.

The Agency is also committed to social works, including building and renovation of schools, granting scholarships to students from Jerusalemba, improving the health infrastructure, as well as women-empowerment programs.

The social actions are aimed at having a direct and tangible impact on the population of Al-Quds with a particular focus on women and children.

Established in 1998 at the initiative of the late King Hassan II, the agency is the humanitarian department of the Al Quds Committee, an offshoot of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.