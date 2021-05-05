Bayern Munich Reportedly Interested in Signing Achraf Hakimi

Spread the love

Rabat – According to Manuel Bonke, a reporter at Munich-based tabloid TZ, Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has caught the attention of Bayern Munich.

The German giant continues to pursue the former Borussia Dortmund star, as he could fill a role as a right wing-back or right-back depending on next Bayern’s coach Julian Nagelsmann’s system.

With the departure of David Alaba, Jerome Boating, and Javi Martinez, Nagelsmann faces the challenge of restructuring the team and Hakimi appears to be a primary target for the German manager.

“Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and if they’re looking to sign someone it has to be the best player in his position,” Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camano said, emphasizing that he would not be surprised if Bayern Munich wants the player.

Hakimi’s astonishing numbers with Inter Milan put him as one of the best players in his position. The Madrid-born player has contributed with seven goals and eight assists in all the competitions this season.

He is the third-best scorer of the team behind Lukaku and Lautaro, and the second-best at giving assists behind the Belgian star.

Besides Bayern Munich, Arsenal has also shown interest in Achraf Hakimi.

Two weeks ago, Hakimi showed his willingness to stay at Inter, “I hope to stay at this club for a long time and I’m very happy,” he told la Repubblica.

The Moroccan international player scored a stoppage-time goal in Inter’s 2-0 away win against Crotone, the result secured the Scudetto for Antonio Conte’s side.

At only 22 years old, Hakimi has won six trophies so far: Champions League, Uefa Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, German Super Cup, and the Italian Serie A.

Hakimi also won the African Youth Player of the Year Award two consecutive years in a row, 2018 and 2019.