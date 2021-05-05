Eid Al-Fitr To Fall on May 13 in Most Arab Countries

Spread the love

Rabat – The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) forecasts that many Muslim countries will likely celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on May 13.

According to the projections, it will be possible to observe the crescent moon of Shawwal, indicating the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, on May 12. The next day will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, the feast of breaking the fast.

Typically, Muslims worldwide begin the celebration with Eid ِAl-Fitr prayers in the morning at mosques across the globe.

Director of the IAC, Mohamed Shawkat, explained that for countries observing the crescent moon on May 11, it will be impossible because of the setting of the moon before the sun. These countries will complete the 30-day Ramadan period.

He also noted that the countries that started Ramadan on April 14, like Morocco and Oman, will study the crescent moon on May 12. “Seeing the crescent on that day is possible using the telescope from the east of the Islamic world and the Arab countries in Asia and Europe,” he said.

IAC projections go in line with Moroccan astronomer Hicham El Aissaoui’s forecasts who also predicted Eid Al-Fitr to fall May 13 in Morocco.

Several Arab countries have already started announcing the dates of the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced holidays will last ten days from May 7-17 in the public sector.

For the private sector workers, the Eid holiday will last four days starting from May 11.

Qatar’s Amiri Diwan said that the holidays will begin on May 9 and end on May 18.

Kuwait’s Civil Service Commission has also announced that the Eid Al-Fitr holiday will commence on May 12-16.

As for UAE, the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources announced that the break will be four days long if Ramadan lasts 29 days, or five days if Ramadan is 30 days.