British-Moroccan Model Nora Attal Stuns at Chanel Show in France

Rabat – The British-Moroccan model Nora Attal stunned the attending fashionistas at Chanel’s Cruise 2021/22 show in Les Baux-de-Provence, southern France, on May 4.



Attal strutted down the catwalk of Carrieres de Lumieres, a series of vast chambers in a white limestone quarry, showcasing several looks from the Parisian luxury brand’s latest collection.

Her first look consisted of an all-black look, with a fringed top, a skirt, and a cape draped over her shoulders. Another look was made up of loose grey dress trousers, a striped black-and-white top, and a patterned, big on the shoulders, open jacket.



In a press release, Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard underlined the core elements of the collection, “Lots of fringes, in leather, beads and sequins, t-shirts bearing the face of the model Lola Nicon like a rock star, worn with tweed suits trimmed with wide braids and pointed silver Mary-Janes.”

Attal started working with Chanel in 2017, and since then she has been a recurring figure for the luxury brand. She also participated in the brand’s 2018 pre-Fall Metier’s d’Art show in Hamburg and again in the Spring 2021 runway presentation.

She has also modeled for Prada, Burberry, Jason Wu, Nina Ricci, Chloe, Celine, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, Hermes, Michael Kors, Fendi, Valentino, Dior, Versace, Alexander McQueen, and other major players in the fashion industry.



Attal told Vogue that she was first spotted when she was 12, but her dad believed that she was too young to go down that path yet. But as she explained, when she was 14, “photographer Jamie Hawkesworth was doing a casting at my school for the JW Anderson campaign. I was chosen along with two of my friends. I was super-excited when I found out because I used to watch America’s Next Top Model and I wanted to do what they did.”