Malawi Reaffirms Unwavering Support for Morocco’s Sovereignty Over Western Sahara

Morocco and Malawi share good bilateral diplomatic ties, which both countries aim to boost for advanced cooperation.

Spread the love

Rabat – Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Nduwa Saxon Mkaka today renewed his country’s unwavering support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, in a virtual meeting with Morocco’s Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita.

During the meeting, the Malawian official welcomed and supported the efficiency of Morocco’s Autonomy Plan, contributing to the UN-led political process to find an agreed-upon and mutually acceptable solution to end the conflict over Western Sahara.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the discussion between Morocco and Malawi is part of the “strong and dynamic relations” between the two countries.

#Maroc🇲🇦 – #Malawi🇲🇼 | M. Nasser Bourita s'est entretenu aujourd'hui par visioconférence avec le ministre des Affaires Étrangères et de la Coopération Internationale du Malawi, M. Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka.@ForeignMalawi pic.twitter.com/7KtrSV2KDz — Maroc Diplomatie 🇲🇦 (@MarocDiplomatie) May 5, 2021

Both officials expressed determination to boost cooperation in different fields, stating mutual satisfaction with the combined effort in agriculture, renewable energy, and educational sector among others.

Bourita and Mkaka believe that the ties between the two continues will contribute to the promotion of regional and continental peace, stability, and prosperity.

Both Malawi and Morocco expressed concerns regarding terror threats in the continent, which pose an important source of “instability” in the region. In response, the two countries renewed their commitment to work together along with other parties to advance the resolution of conflicts in Africa through dialogue and in accordance with international law.

Recently, Morocco intensified talks and consultations with regional partners as part of the South-South cooperation.

Recently, Bourita held several meetings with other African counterparts.

On Tuesday, Bourita held talks with the foreign ministers of Nigeria and Djibouti, renewing Morocco’s commitment to boost cooperation with the two countries.

During the talk, Djibouti’s foreign minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf also renewed support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

“Djibouti renewed its firm support for a negotiated, consensual and final political solution, and insisted on the exclusivity of the United Nations in the settlement of this dispute,” a joint statement following the virtual meeting between Bourita and Youssouf read.

In 2020, Malawi and Morocco signed four agreements to boost cooperation.

During the signing of the agreements, Bourita said that both countries established a “roadmap of cooperation for the years to come.”