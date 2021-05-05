Morocco, UNFPA Promote Social Resilience Among Young Inmates&

With the UNFPA looking to close its 9th cycle of cooperation with the Moroccan government in the coming months, the UN-affiliated body is committing to supporting Morocco’s social forms.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) announced Tuesday the signing of a partnership agreement to support young prisoners in their personal development.

Mohamed Salah Tamek, DGAPR’s General Delegate, signed the agreement with UNFPA representative Luis Mora. The two organizations said they are committed to promoting the involvement of prisoners in the quest for individual and collective welfare, according to a statement by the DGAPR.

The DGAPR and UNFPA will act jointly this year to consolidate the achievements and gains of 2020, their first year of collaboration, the statement added.

With the UNFPA looking to close its 9th cycle of cooperation with the Moroccan government in the coming months, the statement noted, the UN-affiliated body is committed to supporting Morocco’s social forms. The “strategic partnership” with the DGAPR essentially seeks to enable young inmates to prepare for life after prison by setting up an “individual life project.”

Included in the project are recreational and cultural development activities, as well as a system of support and monitoring for young inmates. The goal, according to DGAPR’s statement, is to promote the sharing of good professional practices by and for the various actors involved in the implementation of the project’s activities.

Special support will be provided to improve the knowledge and attitudes of incarcerated girls and young women in detention centers regarding sexual and reproductive health and gender equality. The organizers hope to do this through a monitoring and training program based on a peer education approach.

This joint initiative is part of the “Promotion of women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health rights and gender equality in Morocco” project, implemented with the support of the Canadian Embassy in Morocco.