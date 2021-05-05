Morocco, Serbia Confirm Territorial Views, Sign Bilateral Agreements

The two countries are celebrating 64 years of diplomatic ties in a two-day visit to Rabat

Rabat – Morocco and Serbia today signed three bilateral agreements on diplomatic, military and cultural cooperation. Serbia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic met with Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on a two-day diplomatic visit to celebrate the 64th anniversary of bilateral ties.

Bourita and Selakovic spoke about the warm relations between Morocco and Serbia during a press conference organized to mark the signing of the new agreements between their two countries.

The three agreements Bourita and Selakovic signed in Rabat include a memorandum on political consultations, an agreement on military cooperation, and a cooperation program on culture, education, youth, and sport.

Bourita highlighted the warm relations between the two countries, highlighting Morocco’s support for Serbia’s position on the Kosovo dossier. Morocco does not recognize Kosovo as it principally opposes separatism and supports national, territorial integrity.

Morocco and Serbia have both taken unique approaches toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic, with the two countries outperforming neighbors due to several bilateral agreements with vaccine manufacturers. As the global economy recovers, Bourita and Selakovic highlighted the importance of continued cooperation and strong diplomatic relations.

On Western Sahara, Selakovic stressed Morocco’s efforts towards a realistic and lasting political settlement in Western Sahara. Citing the latest UN resolutions and other developments in the region, he describes Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as a serious and credible alternative to the decades-long diplomatic stalemate in Western Sahara.

The three agreements signed in Rabat highlight the extensive relations between Morocco and Serbia, as well as the desire to further expand bilateral ties.

In a statement, the two countries announced they will organize a “joint commission for commercial, economic and scientific cooperation.”

On March 31, Morocco’s Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, Air Transport and Social Economy Nadia Fettah met with Serbia’s Minister of Trade, Tourism, and Telecommunications Tatjana Matic to prepare for the event to beld in Belgrade on June 23-24.

At the end of today’s meeting, Bourita and Selakovic emphasized their converging views of territorial integrity, with the two ministers declaring their two countries’ mutual support for diplomatic solutions to the Kosovo and Western Sahara dossiers.

Morocco supports Serbia’s stance on Kosovo by not recognizing the breakaway state. Serbia similarly supports Morocco’s Autonomy Plan and its efforts at the UN to find a compromise-based, political solution to the Western Sahara question.