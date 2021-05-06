CAF Postpones Qualifying Matches for 2022 FIFA World Cup

The decision was made after the CAF emergency committee found it necessary to push the date of the matches due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced today changes in the schedule of the qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Following consultation with FIFA, CAF announced that its emergency committee decided to postpone the CAF qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2022, taking into account the epidemiological situation due to COVID-19.

Initially, the qualifiers were due to take place in June.

CAF and FIFA decided to push the qualifier matches, which will now kick-off in September.

“CAF is reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of Covid-related protocols, including specifically focusing on pre-match testing which had been the source of some challenges in previous windows,” the confederation said.

FIFA released a statement to confirm the joint decision with CAF, saying that the measure seeks to ensure optimal playing conditions for all teams.

“The qualifiers are now scheduled to take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022,” FIFA added.

Previously, CAF postponed several qualifier matches for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2020 World Cup qualifiers due to the pandemic.