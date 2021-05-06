Attractive MarketPlace,Morocco Ranked Among Top 40 Countries

The Chandler Government Index ranks Morocco 33rd for its “attractive marketplace” and an overall global ranking of 61st out of 104 in terms of government capabilities.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) released its 2021 report, featuring Morocco among the top 40 countries with an “attractive marketplace.”

The “attractive marketplace” is one of the CGGI’s pillars or indicators, which help the index make its global ranking.

Morocco’s Attractive Marketplace ranks 33rd, featuring among the 40 top countries.

The global report positions Morocco 61st in the global ranking out of 104 countries. The index dedicated a whole section to discuss Morocco’s growing marketplace.

“The Kingdom of Morocco is the only lower-middle income country to be featured within the top 40 of the Attractive Marketplace Pillar (ranked 33rd in this pillar and 61st overall),” the report said.

The index also highlighted Morocco’s strategic geography, serving both as the gateway to Africa and Europe.

“The Moroccan economy has taken important strides over the last two decades,” the Chandler Good Government Index said.

The report also pointed to Morocco’s attractiveness for foreign investment and the country’s ability to stand firm against the economic crisis that emerged after the Arab Spring.

“Morocco ranked 56th on the Attracting Investments indicator, but there are some notable recent developments that suggest an upward trend in this important area,” the document argues.

Morocco’s agriculture sector “generated growth” as one of the key sectors, according to the report. The sector, which positively impacts employment, contributes to Morocco’s GDP by 19%.

The report also celebrated Morocco’s Green Plan, a project that the North African country introduced to develop the agriculture sector.

In addition to the “attractive marketplace” pillar, the index indicators include “leadership and foresight,” “robust laws and policies,” “strong institutions,” “financial stewardship,” healthcare and social services, as well global reputation and influence.

Alongside the “attractive marketplace”, Morocco also ranks 44th in Global Influence and Reputation.

The pillar assesses countries’ performances in several areas, including international trade, international diplomacy, and nation brand.

Morocco has a diversified list of partners, with which the country has important trade relations.

Online data shows Morocco is the EU’s 21st biggest trade partner, representing 1% of the EU’s total global trade in goods in 2020.

“Morocco is the EU’s biggest trade partner among the Southern Neighbourhood countries, with 25% of the total EU trade in goods with the region,” the EU said.

Morocco also maintains good trade cooperation with Arab and African countries.

The North African country expanded cooperation with partners throughout the world’s continent in terms of diplomatic relations.

Officials and authorities in Morocco frequently hold consultations and exchange meetings as part of foreign bilateral ties.

The North African country also has a good ranking in terms of robust laws and policies, which discuss the rule of law, quality of judiciary, transparency, and regulatory governance.

Morocco ranks 47th in “financial stewardship,” which covers government debt, country budget surplus, spending efficiency, and country risk premium.

Meanwhile, the North African country ranks 79th in terms of “strong institutions,” 63rd in terms of “leadership and foresight,” and 78th in “helping people rise.”