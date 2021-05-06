New “Inssaf” Scheme to Give Lifetime Pension to Beneficiaries

The scheme will benefit those employed later in life, to ensure they receive at least 50% of their last salary as a pension.

Rabat – A new, supplementary income scheme “Inssaf” will benefit the recommendations of the Equity and Reconciliation Commission (IER).

Signed on Tuesday in Rabat, Morocco’s government, the National Human Rights Council (CNDH), and the Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion (CDG) came together to sign the agreement.

The President of the CNDH, Amina Bouayach, the Director-General of CDG, Abdellatif Zaghnoun, and the Head of Government, Saad Dine El Othmani were present at the signing ceremony.

The “Inssaf” scheme will benefit people according to age group to a total of 99 beneficiaries by getting a complementary life pension, as recommended by IER. The group consists of people who were employed by the public sector later in life, therefore not receiving a full pension, according to a press release by the department of the head of the government.

The scheme is on top of the basic pension allowance, ensuring recipients get 50% of their last salary.

The government will transfer MAD 30 million ($3.36 million) into the National Pension and Insurance Fund for the pension scheme. The CNDH will identify the beneficiaries.

The Head of Government commended the joint cooperation and work between the government and the CNDH to implement and sign the agreement for the scheme.

El Otmani mentioned the government’s and the CNDH’s progress in the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission, in line with the Royal Instructions contained in the King’s speech in January 2006.

The IER recommends actions to be taken regarding damages compensation and obtaining justice for victims of human rights violations. El Othmani emphasized the importance of implementing the recommendations.

He also praised the intense action and the continuous coordination between the Government and the CNDH, which paved the way to implement most of the recommendations, whether in terms of financial compensation, medical coverage, social integration, or the regularization of the administrative and financial situation of civil servants who have stopped working due to forced arrest or disappearance.

