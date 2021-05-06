Foreign Ministers of Morocco, Benin Discuss Growing Relations

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita on May 6, spoke with his Beninese counterpart Aurelien Agbenonci on a variety of bilateral issues.



Parallel to the video conference, Morocco’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Rachid Rguibi, attended the “Moov Africa” donation ceremony. The event aims to deliver digital equipment to the Allada epidemic treatment center, in southern Benin, reports the country’s local media.



Government officials released few details on the content of the videoconference.

Morocco and Benin have enjoyed a friendly, mutually beneficial relationship since the resumption of diplomatic ties on March 7, 1991.



Most recently, Morocco’s King Muhammed VI congratulated Benin’s current head of state, President Patrice Talon on his landslide re-election, on April 13, 2021.



The Moroccan King expressed his confidence in the Beninese at-the-time presidential candidate during the conclusion of the election’s primaries. The king wrote at the time that Talon’s “re-election reflects the confidence placed in You by the brotherly Beninese people to lead Your country on the path of economic and social development.”

On the occasion of Talon’s re-election, Morocco’s King has made it clear that he is determined to keep working and expanding on the friendly relations and areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The two countries appear to be in a mutually beneficial diplomatic relationship. Benin was quick to lend Morocco its support for the Moroccan operation against Polisario maneuvers and agitation in the buffer zone in Western Sahara in November 2020. The Beninese government said that it was following the situation in the buffer zone with “much attention,” while condemning Polisario actions that “violate public order and peace.”

Benin also joined a variety of countries that attended the virtual conference on the Moroccan autonomy plan for Western Sahara, on January 15, 2021.

Since the resumption of diplomatic ties, the two countries have been collaborating in a wide range of fields. Bilateral development efforts have focused chiefly on science, culture, and economics. Additionally, Morocco offers Beninese citizens an array of scholarships and training programs in the North African country.