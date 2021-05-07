Morocco Arrests 2 For Theft in Nine Currency Exchange Offices

The suspects were subject to a national search notice for fraud and breach of trust.

Rabat – Moroccan police in Meknes arrested two suspects for alleged thefts inside currency exchange offices in several towns across Morocco.

The suspects are two brothers who were the subject of a national search notice for fraud and breach of trust, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

Investigation shows that the two suspects committed several thefts in nine money transfer and exchange agencies in several areas, including El Hajeb, Meknes, Tiflet, Mechra Bel Ksiri, Oulmes, and Jorf El Melha.

The suspects carried out the illegal activities by using a fake company to defraud employees in the targeted agencies.

During the security operation, police seized two vehicles used to facilitate the seizure of the suspects’ illegal activities, an unidentified sum of money, and a tear gas canister.

An investigation is still ongoing to determine all the crimes of the two suspects, who will remain in custody pending the end of the investigation.

In 2020, Moroccan police arrested 779 suspects allegedly linked to 469 criminal networks. The arrested people mainly committed theft with violence.