Muslims in US, Canada to Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday, May 13

Morocco and Saudi Arabia are also expected to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on the same day.

Rabat – Astronomers of the Fiqh Council of North America expect Muslims in the US and Canada to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday, May 13.

The two countries celebrated Eid Al-Fitr last year on May 24, the date changes annually based on the lunar calendar.

Eid Al-Fitr, the feast of breaking the fast, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal; the tenth month in the Islamic calendar.

Around the world, the exact date of the new moon sighting differs, resulting in Muslims ending their fast a day earlier or later depending on their geographic location.

However, some Muslims fast another six days during Shawwal as the Prophet Muhammed said it is equivalent to fasting the whole year.

Eid Al-Fitr is an important Islamic celebration for Muslims worldwide. It is an opportunity to increase good deeds by giving alms to the underprivileged and thank God for all the blessings.

This year, astronomers also expect Muslims in Morocco and Saudi Arabia to mark May 13 as this year’s Eid celebration.

According to Pew Research Center, Muslims account for approximately 1.1% of the US total population.

Meanwhile, Muslims in Canada represent approximately 3.2% of the total population, according to Canada’s 2011 National Household Survey.

Traditionally, Muslims around the globe mark the end of the fast with special prayers, donations to charity, gift-giving, and traditional sweets.

However, last year’s Eid celebrations were not traditional under the COVID-19 restrictions. Mosques remained closed due to social distancing measures, and leaders encouraged Muslims to pray at home and refrain from large gatherings.

This year the situation appears to be slightly different due to the ease of restrictions and the ongoing vaccination campaigns.

The US has so far vaccinated 149,462,265 people with the first dose, and 108,926,627 have received their second dose.

As of May 6, Canada has given 13,725,602 people the first dose of the vaccine with 1,196,166 fully vaccinated against COVID-19.