In Photos, Cafe Maure, The Andalusian Face of Morocco

After concern that Cafe Maure would lose its unique charm, recent photos show that the restoration of Cafe Maure revived the Andalusian look of the Oudayas.

Rabat – On Rabat’s Atlantic coast, the Kasbah of the Oudayas welcomes visitors to view a representation of Morocco’s cultural heritage and history..

Redolent with an Andalusian aura mixed with the smells of the Atlantic waves, the Kasbah of the Oudayas preserves a unique Andalusian-Arab style of architecture.

The Oudayas — a UNESCO World Heritage site — is synonymous with alluring doors, opulent flower gardens, and undoubtedly the touristic Cafe Maure (Moorish cafe).

Cafe Maure has hosted generations of tourists on its Zellige benches with its panoramic view.

The restoration work on the Kasbah and Cafe Maure, which began in 2020, aims to rehabilitate the site, preserve its authentic characteristics, and refurbish the Andalusian imprint.

The repairs have cost approximately MAD 625 million ($70 million) so far, part of the restoration plan for the old medina of Rabat.

Created 22 years ago, the organization “Espace Les Oudayas,” which advocates preserving the Kasbah’s heritage, welcomes the repairs that will protect and rehabilitate the site while staying true to its essence.

Cafe Maure: Glimpses of history

Cafe Maure serves as a vivid historical symbol for Moroccans, with its iconic design attracting visitors since 1922.

Until the 1970s, musicians regularly played Andalusian music.

Whether locals or visitors, Cafe Maure has served patrons for generations.

Cafe Maure with a new look

The cafe popped with its blue and white Zellige, and original doorway.

Certain modifications were made to embellish Cafe Maure with modern Moroccan touches, without losing its unique historical aspects.

At Cafe Maure, locals and tourists enjoy Moroccan mint tea with various traditional Moroccan sweets.

Cafe Maure returns to its original form

Cafe Maure is about to reopen its doors, combining traditional and modern styles.

Rigorous studies were carried out prior to the launch of the restoration works, with the aim of tracing, studying, and preserving the cafe’s original characteristics.

The structure of Cafe Maure will be rebuilt identically, and the repairs will maintain its Andalusian charm in the heart of Rabat.

