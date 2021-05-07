Report Moroccan Journalists Earn MAD 10,249 in Monthly Wages

Spread the love

Rabat – A new report conducted by the Press National Council (CNP) has shed light on the average monthly wages of Moroccan journalists working in the printed press, audiovisual companies, and online news entities.

The CNP revealed that 3.6% of journalists earn a monthly salary between MAD 3,000 ($338.49) and MAD 4,000 ($451.31), 32.4% between MAD 4,000 and MAD 6,000 ($677), while 22.4% between MAD 6,000 and MAD 8,000 ($902.63).

By segments, journalists working in the French-speaking written press receive an average salary of MAD 13,432 ($1551.51), followed by audiovisual journalists (SNRT, Medi1TV, and 2M) with an average salary of MAD 12,958 ($1462), and press agencies with MAD 9,459 ($1067).

The report added that Arabic-speaking journalists working in written press earn an average of MAD 9,344 ($1,054), audiovisual companies earn MAD 9,101 ($1,026.85), while those working in media outlets earn MAD 7,202 ($812.59).

Thus, the average monthly wage of Moroccan journalists is MAD 10,249 ($1,156.38).

Meanwhile, the study showed that around 56.3% of the Moroccan journalists worked less than 10 years in the field, 24.2% between 10 and 20 years, while 19.5% worked for over 20 years.

In terms of gender, women account for 30% of all journalists in Morocco, the report found.

The report also revealed that journalists aged between 20 and 40 years old represent 44.15% (1,082 journalists), those aged between 40 and 60 years old represent 52.15% (1,278 journalists), while the percentage of those aged over 60 is 3.7% (91 journalists).

The Casablanca-Settat region and the Rabat-Sale-Kentira region combined host most of the national journalists, with 42.84% and 33.66% respectively.

As of September 4, the number of CNP press cardholders and their affiliations reached 3,150, the report said.

Around 1, 092 of the electronic press have the press card, audiovisual media have 915, the written press have 584, the agency press have 239, honorary journalists have 148, independent journalists have 107, and audiovisual production companies have 65.