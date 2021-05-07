Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s National Airports Office (ONDA) has announced the change of terminals for international flights from its Casablanca Mohammed V airport.



Starting May 7, all international flights that have been operating from the airports’ Terminal 2, will now be transferred to Terminal 1.



The office decided on the redeployment of flights following “consultation with airlines and various airport partners, in order to optimize airport resources and rationalize operating costs for both ONDA and its partners.”

To go along with the transfer, ONDA has adopted “a clear and adapted signage system” within the airport to help “facilitate the orientation of passengers.” There will also be orientation agents available to aid passengers with “any information or assistance,” reads an official press release.

The appropriate airlines will inform any passengers who have already scheduled international flights from Terminal 2 of the changes in departures. ONDA, with its partners, will be following the situation, and “depending on the gradual evolution of traffic and the lifting of restrictive travel measures,” international flights from Terminal 2 might resume “as soon as air traffic returns to normal,” explained the office.



Opened in January 2019, Terminal 1 covers an area of 76,000 square meters and sees 7 million passengers pass through it every year. The terminal has 85 counters for check-ins across two floors, an automatic baggage sorting system that can sort more than 5,000 bags at a time, as well as an area for departure formalities, with 39 emigration counters.



The Casablanca Mohammed V airport, which accounts for almost half of the overall passenger traffic in Morocco, saw a 42.62% decline by the end of March 2021, compared to the same period last year.

ONDA stated that Morocco’s airports received 1,466,634 passengers in the first quarter of 2021, equivalent to a 70.16% decline compared to 2020.

Mohammed V airport received 714,851 passengers in the same period, a decline of 62.8%, followed by Tangier (136,302), Marrakech (134,095), and Nador (86,380).