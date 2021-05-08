Morocco’s Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Celebrates 18th Birthday

The prince is a polyglot who speaks several languages, including Arabic, French, English, and Spanish.

The Moroccan Royal Family and the Moroccan people will be celebrating the 18th birthday of Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan on Saturday, May 8.

Prince Moulay El Hassan was born in Rabat’s Royal Palace on May 8, 2003, to King Mohammed VI and his wife, Princess Lalla Salma. The Prince was named after his grandfather, the late King Hassan II.

Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan obtained his baccalaureate in 2020, and joined the Faculty of Governance and Economic and Social Sciences (FGSES), an affiliate of the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Benguerir (UM6P) for the 2020-2021 school year.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and related restrictions, the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan was involved in royal activities, accompanying King Mohammed VI to many events, and representing the monarch on several occasions, since 2015.

On September 30, 2019, in Paris, the Crown Prince attended the funeral of the late French President Jacques Chirac, which took place at the Saint-Sulpice church.

On the same day, the Prince took part in the lunch organized by President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace, in honor of the Heads of State present at the funeral of the deceased president Chirac.

On August 22, 2019, by order of King Mohammed VI, Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan received at the Palais des Hotes in Rabat, children participating in the 12th edition of Al Quds summer camps, organized by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency.

On June 28, 2019, Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan represented King Mohammed VI at the operations launch ceremony of the new port Tanger Med II, cementing Tanger-Med Port Complex as a leading port and vital asset to the Mediterranean.

Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan is a representative at the opening and closing ceremonies of both the King Mohammed VI Grand Prix and the International Agricultural Exhibition (SIAM).

The Crown Prince was also the youngest participant at the One Planet Summit in France back in November 2017.

The prince caught the interest of many media outlets during his appearances, both domestic and international.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public celebrations are foreseeable for the Prince’s birthday. Yet Moroccans from all over the world wish the young Prince a joyous birthday and a happy year ahead, and are looking forward to witnessing the start of a new era as he ventures into adulthood.