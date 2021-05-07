Zakat Al-Fitr Religious Donation Estimated at MAD 15 in Morocco

The price of Zakat Al-Fitr varies every year.

Rabat – Morocco’s High Council of Ulemas — the highest religious authority in the country — announced that the cash value of Zakat Al-Fitr, the charity that every Muslim in Morocco has to pay at the end of Ramadan, will be MAD 15 ($1.60) per person.

The statement from the superior council explained that people can donate Zakat three days before Eid Al-Fitr.

The council based Zakat on the price of wheat. This year, Zakat is equivalent to 2.5 kilograms of wheat.

The price varies each year. Last year, the amount of Zakat was MAD 13 ($1.47).

Traditionally, Muslims were paying Zakat in foodstuffs to help the less fortunate people, including grains or flour.

However, in 2010, a fatwa confirmed that Zakat in Morocco can be paid as a monetary amount.

The head of the family should pay for all family members living in the same house, including children.

Zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam, is symbolic in Islam on an everyday basis not only during Ramadan.

Zakat is mentioned in several verses in Quran and hadiths, showing its symbolism in the religion.

“Take, [O, Muhammad], from their wealth a charity by which you purify them and cause them increase, and invoke [ Allah ‘s blessings] upon them.” Surat At-Tawbah, 109.

Zakat is not only aligned with religion, but it is also a form of solidarity among Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

The goal of Zakat is to help disadvantaged people during the last days of Ramadan.

